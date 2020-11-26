Disha Salian death case: Bombay HC dismisses plea seeking CBI probe

Observing that any citizen having any information regarding the alleged mysterious death of Disha Salian can approach the Mumbai Police, the Bombay High Court on Thursday morning dismissed public interest litigation seeking a CBI probe into her death.

Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead on June 8, after jumping from the 14th floor of her residential building in suburban Malad. The city police had registered an accidental death report (ADR) and probe in the case has come to a standstill since no lead has been found to establish any unnatural death.

The bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni noted a press note, recently issued by the Mumbai Police, urging citizens to come forward and provide any information, they have about the alleged mysterious death of Salian.

"If any citizen has any information, s/he is free to approach the police and help in investigating the case," CJ Datta remarked.

The chief justice even slammed advocate Vineet Danda, who appeared for the petitioner Puneet Danda, seeking a CBI probe in the death. The bench noted that the Mumbai Police had not registered any FIR in the case.

"When there is no FIR where is the question of transferring the probe to CBI? Do you have any information to establish any foul play in the death?" CJ Datta questioned Danda.

At this, Danda cited several news reports and tried to convince the judges that there has been some foul play in the death and that the reports suggested the former manager was murdered. He even argued that the city police failed to properly probe the case.

"How can you rely only on news reports? When you are before us seeking a CBI probe, you should have some information. But you don't have any," CJ Datta said.

"We fail to understand if you have any locus standi in this matter. If there is any foul play, we are sure her family members would approach the police," the chief justice added while dismissing the plea.

Notably, Danda had initially moved the Supreme Court with similar prayers. However, his plea was not entertained.