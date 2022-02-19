Disha Salian case: Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar slams Narayan Rane, says 'character assassination of a woman is being done after death'

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday slammed Union Minister Narayan Rane after the latter said Disha Salian, former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was gang-raped. Pednekar said Rane is assassinating the character of a woman after her death and demanded that the women's commission take strict action against him.

"Y'day Narayan Rane raised Disha Salian issue. As a woman, I'm distressed. A Union Minister talking about postmortem report is wrong. Character assassination of a woman is being done after her death. I would demand Women Commission for strict action," news agency ANI quoted Pednekar as saying.

In a tweet on Friday, Rane said both the cases of Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian will be reopened.

Rane wrote in Marathi, ‘’Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian had not committed suicides but they were killed. Disha Salian was killed after gang rape. Both the cases will be re-investigated.’’

He had also made an explosive claim that the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) notice is ready against four people of Matoshree which is the residence of Shiv Sena President and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

‘’ED notice is ready for 4 people of Matoshree,’’ he said in a tweet.

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 05:39 PM IST