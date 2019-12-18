Disgruntled Eknath Khadse scoffs at reports about leaving BJP

Nagpur: Disgruntled BJP leader Eknath Khadse has scoffed at rumours about quitting the party to join some other party. Instead, Khadse wants to keep BJP guessing. Former minister and veteran OBC leader Khadse has been stepping up attack against BJP for his neglect and also of other leaders especially from OBC before and after the assembly elections. Already, Congress and NCP have invited Khdase, who is not happy with the party’s style of functioning, to join them.

Khadse last week had said if the party continues to humiliate him he will take extreme step including calling it a day. However, the party has taken a serious note of Khadse’s outburst and sent him a strong message to be ready for a disciplinary action if he continues to make statements targeting the party and its leadership. State party leadership has communicated with Khadse to further avoid any damage to the party’s image.

Khadse’s visit to Nagpur when the winter session is underway has fueled speculation that he may leave BJP to join NCP. However, Khadse said,’’ I am in the orange city for my personal work. There has been constant dialogue with the party leadership. There is no question of leaving BJP,’’ he noted. However, Khadse said he will meet non BJP leaders.