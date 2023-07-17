Clinical Drug Trial: Ex-JJ Dean To Face Action

Dr Mukund Tayade |

The five-member committee – which was formed by the Sir Jamshedji Jeejeebhoy (JJ) Hospital administration to probe irregularities in the clinical drug trial – has recommended a disciplinary action against Dr Mukund Tayade. The ex-JJ dean is accused of illegally renting three rooms in the hospital's pharmacology department for the trial.

Moreover, the committee also found Dr Akash Khobragade, the former medical superintendent of St George’s Hospital, guilty of negligence and lack of knowledge of clinical trials. He was mentioned as the coordinator in the memorandum of understanding which was signed with the Parshwa Life Sciences Ltd for undertaking the trial.

“The procedure done for the clinical drug trial by Dr Tayade was improper. There was also negligence by the ethics committee. Actions will be taken in accordance with government employee service rules,” said an official. Meanwhile, the hospital has also recovered pending dues amounting to Rs70 lakh from the doctors who participated in the trial.

A senior official from the hospital had earlier said that the clinical drug trials involved several departments, including medicine, orthopaedic, ENT, dermatology, surgery, psychiatry, paediatric. However, the entire process was a mess and the ethics committee, which was supposed to keep a check on the trials, failed to do so, the official added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)