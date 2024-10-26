'Disadvantaged Communities Of Maharashtra Have Suffered Due To Mahayuti's Refusal To Conduct Caste Census,' Says Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh | File Pic

New Delhi: Claiming that the “disadvantaged communities” of Maharashtra have suffered in the past due to the “Mahayuti Government’s steadfast refusal to conduct a caste census’, the party on Friday reiterated its demand for “a nationwide caste census and the removal of the 50% ceiling on reservations for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes”.

In a post on "X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh wrote that adopting this reservation policy “will ensure that every deprived community in India is able to access the opportunities they deserve.”

नॉन-बायोलॉजिकल प्रधानमंत्री और महायुति सरकार द्वारा जाति जनगणना कराने से इंकार करने के कारण महाराष्ट्र में पारंपरिक रूप से वंचित कई समुदायों को स्पष्ट रूप से नुक़सान हुआ है -



• महाराष्ट्र में कई समुदाय वर्षों से जाति जनगणना और सरकारी नौकरियों और शैक्षणिक संस्थानों में आरक्षण… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) October 25, 2024

Jairam Ramesh On Caste Census

Ramesh said several communities in Maharashtra have been demanding a caste census and enhanced reservations in Government jobs and educational institutions for years. Adding that the “effects of caste-based marginalisation are evident from these communities poor peformance on Human Development index indicators he charged that “they have received no support from the Mahayuti governiment”.

The Congress leader further stated that CM Eknath Shinde has repeatedly made “vague commitments about studying other states” methodologies to address their demands for reservation, but no meaningful progress has been made”. Ramesh said the Mahayuti has learnt from Prime Minister's playbook and “adopted a ‘bluff and rule’ strategy - of repeatedly delaying action on social justice”.

He expressed hope and confidence that on Novemnber 23, the Maha Vikas Aghadi will return to power in Maharashtra and assured that it would “restore the ideals of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Shahuji Maharaj, Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Annabhau Sathe, and Jyotiba Phule.” Incidentally, while this demand for a caste census has been made by several of BJP’s allies too, including Chirag Paswan of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Nitish Kumar of the Janata Dal (United), the saffron party has remained coy about delving into the issue. Its ideological mentor, the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh too had in September stated that a caste census could prove useful for welfare activities but cautioned against it being exploited for electoral gains.

The prachar pramuk (chief spokesperson) of RSS Sunil Ambedkar had stated that “it is important for our national unity and integrity” but “should be dealt with very seriously.” At a conclave in Kerala, he had cautioned that “it (caste census) should only address the welfare of those communities and castes. It should not be used as a political tool or for electioneering.”