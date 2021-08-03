Director of Mumbai-based firm booked for rigging number plate tender process

A case has been registered against the director of a private firm based in Mumbai, officials of the Meghalaya transport department, and other unknown persons for allegedly awarding a contract for the supply of high-security registration plates (HSRP) at exorbitant rates.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had received information that in 2001, the government of India had introduced the HSRPs scheme for all vehicles. All the state governments were permitted to call for tenders to approve the rates for the supply of HSRPs and implement the work.

“The information reveals that in pursuance of the said scheme, Meghalaya floated a tender for the HSRPs scheme in 2003. Three private companies, two from Mumbai, which included M/s Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd, and one from Delhi had placed their bids. Work was awarded by the transport department of Meghalaya to M/s Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd,” the CBI said in its FIR, a copy of which is with FPJ.

The FIR stated, “The information reveals that all the three bidders were controlled by Nitin Shah, director of M/s Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd. The HSRPs were supplied by M/s Shimnit Utsch India Pvt Ltd in Meghalaya at four to five times the rate as compared to the rest of the country. The information further reveals that Shah and the companies controlled by him, along with the officials from the transport department of Meghalaya government, had rigged the tender process by submitting collusive bids through entities controlled by him and got exorbitant rates approved for the supply of HSRPs.”

Based on the said information, a case under Sections 120B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act were registered by the CBI on July 29 against Shah and unknown officials of the transport department of Meghalaya government and others.