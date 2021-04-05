Dilip Walse-Patil likely to take charge as Maharashtra Home Minister: All you need to know about the NCP leader

After Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's resignation on Monday, finding a replacement is quite important for the MVA government.
News of NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil taking over the state Home Ministry's charge is doing the rounds.
Deputy CM and NCP leader Ajit Pawar is slated to meet state unit president Jayant Patil on Monday to discuss handing over Home Ministry to Dilip Walse Patil.
Here's all you need to know about Dilip Walse Patil, the NCP leader who is likely to become Maharashtra's Home Minister:
Patil, born on October 30, 1956, is a politician from Ambegaon in Maharashtra. He is a six-time member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Nationalist Congress Party NCP and is currently serving as the Minister for Labour, and Excise, Government of Maharashtra.
In his political career spanning over two decades, Patil has headed important Ministries including Finance and Planning, Energy Ministry, Higher and Technical Education Ministry, and Medical Education Ministry.
Patil is also the current President of National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Limited (NFCSF).
Patil is known to be a close associate of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Patil first started his political career as a PA to Pawar.
As the Education Minister of the state, Patil brought in transparency to the admission process for medical seats. He also set up the Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation (MKCL) which currently has over 5,000 MSCIT centers across the state.
Anil Deshmukh resigns
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday resigned after Bombay HC ordered CBI to conduct a probe into corruption charges against him.
Hours after Bombay High Court ordered CBI to conduct a preliminary inquiry against Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had demanded his resignation.
Earlier in the day, the Bombay High Court ordered the CBI chief to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the corruption allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.
A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice Girish Kulkarni while terming the case to be "extraordinary and unprecedented" asked the CBI director to complete its enquiry within 15 days.
The judges clarified that the CBI must not register any FIR immediately since the Maharashtra government has already set up a "high-level committee" to deal with the matter.
"The GR issued by the state government for a high-level committee leads us to believe that there is no interference required," Chief Justice Datta said while pronouncing the verdict.
"However, we do agree that this is an unprecedented case before the court. Deshmukh is the home minister who leads the state police force. Thus, there has to be an independent enquiry," the CJ added.
The bench accordingly ordered the CBI director to conduct a preliminary enquiry into the matter but not to register an FIR immediately on the basis of the FIR filed by Pune-based Jaishri Patil, an advocate.
