Dilip Walse-Patil likely to take charge as Maharashtra Home Minister: All you need to know about the NCP leader

Here's all you need to know about Dilip Walse Patil, the NCP leader who is likely to become Maharashtra's Home Minister:

Patil, born on October 30, 1956, is a politician from Ambegaon in Maharashtra. He is a six-time member of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from the Nationalist Congress Party NCP and is currently serving as the Minister for Labour, and Excise, Government of Maharashtra.

In his political career spanning over two decades, Patil has headed important Ministries including Finance and Planning, Energy Ministry, Higher and Technical Education Ministry, and Medical Education Ministry.

Patil is also the current President of National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Limited (NFCSF).

Patil is known to be a close associate of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. Patil first started his political career as a PA to Pawar.

As the Education Minister of the state, Patil brought in transparency to the admission process for medical seats. He also set up the Maharashtra Knowledge Corporation (MKCL) which currently has over 5,000 MSCIT centers across the state.