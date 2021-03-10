Digital maps to be installed soon at Central Railway Stations

It will be a lot easier to find areas after alighting at the railway stations of Central Railway. Soon, at 17 more stations, digital passenger amenity maps will be installed in the station concourse, similar to the one at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

The Central Railway has installed way-finding displays forming 5 large video walls of passenger information at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). One such wall is installed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai suburban concourse towards the exit to Dr. DN Road and Subway.

Similar walls are being provided at 17 other stations of Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Panvel, Masjid, Sandhurst Road, Byculla, Matunga, Sion, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund, Dombivali, Mankhurd. "We will be earning Rs 2.5-3 crore annually from this," said Shivaji Sutar, Chief PRO, Central Railway.

This digital display video wall has the potential to revolutionize the way Indian Railways is perceived by facilitating travel by providing each passenger with timely information that is relevant, visible, language-neutral and dynamically changeable.

The installation is undertaken at zero cost to Railway as some of the time slots are reserved for the display of advertisement by ITW Consulting who has joined hands with Panasonic India. This innovative project will help Central Railway to earn non-fare revenue in addition to cost-free installation, operation, and maintenance of these passenger amenity maps over a period of 5 years.