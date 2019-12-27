DIG Nishikant More booked for sexually harassing teen at her b'day party in June

Mumbai: A Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Motor Transport, Pune, Nishikant More, was booked on Thursday by Taloja Police for sexually harassing a 17-year-old at her birthday party six months ago.

The police said, after examining a video shot at the birthday party, which recorded the incident, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered.

More has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.The police said, More and the teen's father were friends and he knew a birthday party was planned for the girl on June 5.

More allegedly gatecrashed the party and demanded his friend serve him alcohol. When the cake was cut, attendees took turns to feed the girl cake, smearing her face with some as they did so.

More, who was standing next to the birthday girl, scooped some off her face with his finger and licked it. He repeated this action several times, not hesitating even when a piece of cake fell on her chest.

The entire episode was recorded on mobile phones, and the teen's father, enraged, confronted More. However, the latter brushed off his objections, saying it was innocuous.

The teen's family had been trying for sometime to file a case against More, but allege that the police were shielding their own. Based on the eyewitness accounts and the video recording of the incident, an FIR was filed against More on Thursday, revealed Deputy Commissioner of Police Ashok Dudhe.

Earlier this week, the teen's family had approached the Navi Mumbai Commissioner of Police (CP) Sanjay Kumar for justice, but were allegedly shooed away.

The family then staged a sit-in outside his office. Last week, More was also accused of stalking the teen and her mother, while on his way for a medical check-up with his wife.

The teen said, "My father dropped me near Shilp Chowk in Kharghar, after which I realised I was being followed. Soon I saw DIG Nishikant More and rushed inside a society with my mother to hide from him."

The minor's family has also alleged that the girl's elder brother had been recently threatened by some unknown persons at Taloja.