Differently-abled students too getting online classes, HC told 

The Bombay High Court was on Tuesday informed that the Maharashtra government is providing online education to differently-abled children across the state. The HC was told that the state has roped in NGOs and trained professionals to provide online education to such students during the pandemic.

In an affidavit filed through Dinesh Dingle, the joint secretary, social justice and special assistance department, the state said that the Commissionerate for Persons with Disabilities had in June 2020 tabled a proposal seeking sanction to start e-learning in its special schools. It further said that the proposal was approved and online classes for such students have begun from June 15 through Disha app.

The government further informed the HC that it has appointed Jay Vakeel Educational and Research Institution, as a nodal agency for the purpose of online education for such students. And for hearing-impaired students, the Ruchiram Thadani Karnbadhir Vidyalay is providing online education, the state said.

Apart from such institutes, the students are also getting online classes through social media platforms such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams and Google Meet, the state said in its affidavit, adding that there are also facilities for home visits, wherein all precautions are taken to ensure safety.

The affidavit was filed in response to a PIL filed through advocate Uday Warunjikar highlighting the issues faced by differently-abled students in attending online classes. It claimed that not all students have the necessary devices to learn online.