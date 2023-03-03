Did Maharashtra emblem change go unnoticed?

The Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve has questioned the change in the emblem and tagline of the State Government. He raised the point during the council session on Friday.

MVA had selected new emblem and tagline, issued circular

As per the circular issued on Jan 10, the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government selected a new emblem and tagline on Feb 15, 2020, and issued a circular, making it mandatory for all state departments to use it on their letterheads.

Danve demands answer from government

Holding up the circular, Danve said the earlier emblem had a ‘nandadeep’ (lamp) and 16 lotus flowers around it, with the tagline from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s ‘Rajmudra’. The new logo, he said, bears the impression of the Mantralaya building with the National Flag hoisted. The tagline is ‘Janhitay Sarvada’ (Always for public interest).

Danve said the decision was taken two years ago but the Opposition was unaware. Accepting the question, deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe said she expects the government to answer.