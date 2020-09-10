Did a news channel hire people to praise Kangana and bash a rival during BMC demolition? Watch video

While, this might come as a brow-raising incident, the practice isn’t new. A veteran journalist told The Free Press Journal, that ahead of actor Sanjay Dutt’s release from jail, a reporter bought a box of laddoos and got a passer-by to distribute them to the onlookers. He then filmed it claiming that Dutt fans are happy and distribution sweets.

Dutt was arrested under the TADA and the Arms Act in April 1993 and was convicted for violation of Arms Act for possession of illegal weapons procured from other accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts. After serving his sentence, he was released in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court stayed the demolition at Kangana’s property saying the civic body's conduct was "malafide" and "deplorable".

A division bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla asked why the BMC gave only 24 hours to Ranaut to respond to its stop-work notice and went on to take action when she was outside Maharashtra.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Ranaut challenging a notice issued by the BMC for "illegal' construction at her bungalow.

Ranaut's recent remark comparing Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied-Kashmir (PoK) has drawn the ire of the ruling Shiv Sena. She had said that she feared Mumbai Police more than the "movie mafia", and would prefer security either from Himachal Pradesh or the Centre.

The 33-year-old "Queen" actor, who returned to Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon from her home state Himachal Pradesh, alleged that the Maharashtra government was targeting her because of her clash with the Shiv Sena.