Dial 112 project to be launched in Navi Mumbai today

The Dial 112 project will be launched in Navi Mumbai on Monday at CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Vashi.

The Dial 112 programme will empower citizens to call up the police in emergencies as it will be connected to central control rooms in Navi Mumbai and Nagpur.

The control rooms will in turn communicate with 44 district control rooms and an Emergency Response Vehicle will be dispatched to the site.

The control room will be inaugurated by Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Maharashtra Kulwant Sarangal

Dial 112 to cut down response time of police

Dial 112 will cut down the response time of the police in urban areas to 15 minutes and in rural areas to 20 minutes.

Dial 112 Command and Control Centre is a single point of contact for the residents of Maharashtra in case of any emergency requiring immediate police intervention.

The Command and Control Centre is established with state-of-the-art technology & facility and is staffed 24 hours, 365 days a year to provide emergency service for public safety and security.

