Dhule to Sangli - By-polls in 4 municipal corporations on December 21

The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has announced the by-elections to 59 seats in Dhule, Nanded, Sangli and Ahmednagar municipal corporations on December 21 on the same day when polling for 4,554 gram panchayats are going to polls. In addition, the SEC also announced elections to the 105 Nagar Panchayats in 32 districts on December 21.

The upcoming elections will be yet another opportunity for the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to increase their presence by contesting together against BJP. As far as BJP is concerned, it will step up efforts to spread its wings.

The SEC Commissioner UPS Madan said the election of code of conduct has been implemented in the respective constituencies from today.

Nomination papers for the by-elections for 59 seats in Dhule, Nanded, Sangli and Ahmednagar municipal corporations will be accepted from November 29 to December 6, 2021. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on December 7, 2021. The last date for withdrawal of nomination papers will be December 9, 2021. Voting will take place on December 21, 2021, from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. The counting of votes will take place on December 22, 2021," said Madan.

In the case of 105 nagar panchayat elections, Madan said the nominations will be accepted from December 1-7, scrutiny on December 8 while polling will take place on December 21 from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm. The counting will be held on December 22.

The SEC last week has already announced the by-elections for the 7,130 vacant posts in 4,554 gram panchayats in the state where the voting will be held on December 21 and counting on December 22.

Published on: Thursday, November 25, 2021, 10:20 AM IST