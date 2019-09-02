Dhule chemical factory blast management booked

Mumbai: A case was filed on Sunday against the management of the chemical factory, where a massive fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday.

“Despite the incident, the name of a responsible officer of the company has not yet been revealed. Was this an accident? This suspicion is being expressed.

The incident has triggered a wave of anger throughout the Dhule district and calls for the search of responsible company officials,” said an official.

A boiler exploded on Saturday at Romit Chemical Company near Waghoda village in Shirpur taluka of Dhule district killing 15 people, including six women and two babies and over 45 were hurt.

Cabinet Minister for Water Resources and Medical Education Girish Mahajan said an investigation panel has been set up to look into the incident.

As per the latest update, 15 workers died in the incident and 45 others were injured. “The government has announced to give an exgratia of Rs5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the family of the injured workers,” he said. “There have been reports that a few people are missing. We have formed teams to carry out the search operation,” added Mahajan.