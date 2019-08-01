Dhiraj Deshmukh seeks ticket from Latur rural

Mumbai: Dhiraj Deshmukh, the youngest son of late Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, has sought ticket from the Congress to contest the upcoming Assembly polls from Latur rural constituency.

He appeared before the party observers for an interview at the Congress office in Latur on Tuesday.

"As per the laid down procedure of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), I appeared before the party observers and sought candidature for Latur rural assembly constituency," he tweeted.