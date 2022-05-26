DHFL-YesBank scam case: Wadhawan brothers illegally taken to Lucknow by cops, alleges lawyers

Dheeraj Wadhawan, former promoter DHFL |

The special court under the Prevent of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has sought a report from the Taloja Jail Authorities on why Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan, promotors of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) and accused in the DHFL-YesBank scam, were taken to Lucknow via train without any permission from the court.

The Taloja authorities submitted a report before the court on Thursday which was taken on record. The court has kept the matter for a hearing next week.

Wadhawan’s advocates had approached the special PMLA court after the prison authority handed over the Wadhawans’ custody to CBI without taking permission from the courts.

The Wadhawans are facing prosecution by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Yes Bank-DHFL scam and have been behind bars for the last couple of years. The accused are in the custody of the special CBI and the PMLA court.

Their advocate Rohan Dakshini from Rashmikant and partners have said that the prison authority has sent the duo to Lucknow without permission from either of the courts (CBI and PMLA).

The court then called for a report from the Taloja jail superintendent, which was submitted on Thursday. However, the same has not been made available to Wadhawans’ legal team.

According to the investigating agencies, Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor entered into a criminal conspiracy with Wadhawans to extend financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return for substantial undue benefits to him and his family members through companies held by them.

The brothers were produced before the Hazratganj sessions court in Lucknow which remanded them to CBI custody for seven days.

