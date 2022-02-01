Dharavi student protests part of BJP's plot to create trouble for MVA govt: Congress leader Sachin Sawant

Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant has alleged that the company which made social media influencer Hindustani Bhau popular was owned by belonging to BJP / Sangh.

He added that the protests that took place yesterday in Dharavi were part of the BJP's plot to get the MVA government in trouble.

हिंदूस्तानी भाऊ याला सोशल मीडिया वर प्रस्थापित करुन त्याला फेमस करणारी व्यावसायिक कंपनी ही भाजपा/संघाच्या संबंधित लोकांची होती. अनेक वेळा हा व्यक्ती द्वेषपूर्ण व शिवीगाळ युक्त धर्मांध वक्तव्य करीत असताना फेसबुक व इतर सोशल मीडिया त्यावर कारवाई करत नव्हते. कारण त्याला संरक्षण होते. — Sachin Sawant सचिन सावंत (@sachin_inc) February 1, 2022

"The business company that made Hindustani Bhau famous on social media was owned by people belonging to BJP / Sangh. Many times this person was making hateful and abusive fanatical statements but Facebook and other social media were not taking action against him. Because he has protection," he tweeted in Marathi.

"The BJP's plot to get the MVA government in trouble is evident, given how the children are being provoked and the agitations are being carried out systematically. All of this should be thoroughly investigated by the MVA government," he said.

Bhau whose name is Vikas Fhatak, was arrested by the Dharavi Police in Mumbai on Tuesday in connection with the students' protest in Dharavi on Monday over their demand for online exams for classes 10 and 12 in the view of the pandemic.

Several hundred students protested on Monday near the residence of Maharashtra school education minister Varsha Gaikwad in Mumbai demanding that offline exams for classes X to XII be canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The protest took place in Ashok Mill Naka in Dharavi and police had to resort to a mild baton charge to stop them from moving towards the minister's residence in the vicinity, an official said.

The students, who had assembled from areas like Thane and Nashik besides the metropolis on the basis of information shared on social media, did not have permission for the protest, the police official added.

"No student was injured in the lathicharge. Some of them were brought to the local police station and released soon after," he said.

(With agency inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 11:15 AM IST