 Dharavi Redevelopment Project: PIL Filed In Bombay HC Against Govt's Plan To Relocate Residents To Salt Pan Lands In Mulund
Urvi MahajaniUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 10:02 PM IST
article-image
Dharavi redevelopment project | BL Soni

Mumbai: A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra government’s decision to rehabilitate Dharavi residents, who would be affected by the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, on salt pan lands in Mulund.

The PIL, filed by advocate Sagar Devre, argues that the plan will destroy the already fragile coastal ecosystem, which has suffered significant damage due to various reclamation projects in areas like Back-Bay, BKC, Trombay, Mankhurd, Vashi, Mahul, Sewri, and Mulund.

The PIL challenges two government resolutions dated August 7 and September 30, which approved the transfer of 255.9 acres of salt pan lands from the Centre to the state for building rehabilitation structures. It also challenges an August 23 Office Memorandum issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

The petition points out that on March 19, 2014, the High Court, while hearing a PIL by NGO Vanashakti, had directed the state to protect wetlands. However, on September 26, 2017, the Central government excluded salt pans from the definition of wetlands in its rules for conservation and management.

Despite a March 2022 notification by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MOEFCC) for protecting wetlands, the state government proceeded with its August 7 resolution to transfer the salt pans for use in affordable housing and the Dharavi redevelopment project.

On August 23, new Internal Policy Guidelines were issued, which the petition claims contravene a Supreme Court order on wetland protection. The petitioner submitted a representation on September 25 to the relevant authorities, requesting a reversal of the decision, but received no response. Meanwhile, on September 30, the state cabinet decided to accelerate housing schemes by transferring the salt lands to the state.

The petition argues that these salt pans, situated between high and low tide lines, are critical parts of the ecosystem, including mangroves, wetlands, and estuaries that naturally protect the coastline. It warns that the government’s decision to transfer land to private developers for construction will destroy the coastal ecosystem and lead to severe environmental consequences.

The cabinet has authorized the additional chief secretary of housing to lease the land from the Centre, with the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) for the Dharavi redevelopment project responsible for the land acquisition costs and the rehabilitation of salt workers. The Dharavi Rehabilitation project plans to use this land for rental housing, slum rehabilitation, affordable housing, and housing for economically weaker sections.

