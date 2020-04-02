Dharavi is on corona radar, first death from Asia’s largest slum; 191 areas or buildings across Mumbai

While Dharavi is infamous globally as Asia's largest slum, the man lived in a building and not in one of the slum shanties. However, chances of him infecting many in the locality and outside are very high, given that he ran a garment shop in the area and regularly met people.

"There is nothing to panic. We have sealed the area, and nobody is allowed to go out of the building. We are tracing the man's contacts on a war footing.

We will ensure the spread is contained. His family is under observation and we are awaiting their lab test results," said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner of G (North) ward.

The civic body on Wednesday shifted the man’s family -- four daughters, two sons and his wife -- to a quarantine facility and have also put the GP under home quarantine as a routine procedure.

A team of BMC and police personnel has cordoned off the building, which has 300 flats and 91 shops, and sealed it completely by declaring it a 'containment zone'. While the BMC's health investigators were trying to trace those the man came in contact with since March 23, the task has become an onerous one following his death.

People living within the sealed area are not allowed to go out of the zone, nor are people from outside allowed to enter. Till Wednesday, M (west) ward (Chembur, Deonar) had the maximum number of containment zones, with 21 places sealed.

This was followed by E ward (Byculla) with 20, and N ward (Ghatkopar and Vikhroli west) with 14 containment zones. The civic body will continue the exercise in its effort to contain the spread of the infection, officials said.