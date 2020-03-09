Dharavi firing: Bullet stuck in victim’s head

The Dharavi police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly firing at his ‘brother-in-law’ early on Sunday morning.
According to the police, the incident took place over a family dispute. One of the bullets stuck in the head of the victim, Rizwan Kasim Patel, 29, while the other was misfired. Patel has been undergoing treatment at the Sion Hospital.
On Sunday morning, when the accused, Afridi Kaushal Sayyad, came to Patel’s house on the pretext of giving burqa to his sister. As soon as Patel turned around, he opened fired. He fired two rounds — one bullet missed, while the other was stuck into his head. Patel was rushed to the Sion hospital, where his condition is reportedly stable.
Patel, a resident of 90 ft road in Dharavi divorced his wife recently. Currently, he has been staying with Sayyad’s sister, however her family is against this relationship.
In his statement to the police, Patel said his brother Rizwan Patel and one Javed Yunus Khan, along with Sayyad, are responsible for the attack. Police detained his brother and Khan. However, they are yet to be arrested, and their interrogation is underway, said an officer.
Police said Patel was associated with BJP Minority Wing (Youth Wing). He has several cases registered against him at the Dharavi police station. Last month, his first wife lodged a triple talaq case against him. He is yet to be arrested in the case.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)