Dharavi firing: Bullet stuck in victim’s head

The Dharavi police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly firing at his ‘brother-in-law’ early on Sunday morning.

According to the police, the incident took place over a family dispute. One of the bullets stuck in the head of the victim, Rizwan Kasim Patel, 29, while the other was misfired. Patel has been undergoing treatment at the Sion Hospital.

On Sunday morning, when the accused, Afridi Kaushal Sayyad, came to Patel’s house on the pretext of giving burqa to his sister. As soon as Patel turned around, he opened fired. He fired two rounds — one bullet missed, while the other was stuck into his head. Patel was rushed to the Sion hospital, where his condition is reportedly stable.