Dharavi area reports zero active COVID-19 cases, for first time since 1st April 2020; Mumbai reports 54 new cases

Mumbai today reported 54 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,37,879.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 08:20 PM IST

Dharavi area reports zero active COVID-19 cases, for first time since 1st April 2020; Mumbai reports 54 new cases | PTI

Dharavi area reports zero active COVID-19 cases, for the first time since 1st April 2020.

A total of 73 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 21,865 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.003%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 08:20 PM IST