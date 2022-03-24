Dharavi area reports zero active COVID-19 cases, for first time since 1st April 2020; Mumbai reports 54 new cases

Dharavi area reports zero active COVID-19 cases, for the first time since 1st April 2020.

Mumbai today reported 54 new coronavirus positive cases, taking its overall tally of total recovered patients 10,37,879.

A total of 73 patients were discharged during the day post-recovery. The overall recovery rate stands at 98%. The doubling rate of the patients is at 21,865 days, whereas the growth rate also went down to 0.003%, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's health department said in a tweet.

#CoronavirusUpdates

24th March, 6:00pm



Positive Pts. (24 hrs) - 54

Discharged Pts. (24 hrs) - 73



Total Recovered Pts. - 10,37,879



Overall Recovery Rate - 98%



Total Active Pts. - 248



Doubling Rate -21865 Days



Growth Rate (17 March - 23 March)- 0.003%#NaToCorona — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 24, 2022

