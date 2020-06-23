Dhananjay Munde discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19, will home quarantine in Parli

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde was discharged from Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai, on Monday, after recovering from Covid-19. He had been hospitalised on June 12 after testing positive.

"My second test report was negative, thanks to your good wishes and prayers. I am heading to my village after getting discharged," Munde said. He later left for Parli in Beed district, where he will be in home quarantine before resuming his ministerial duties.

Munde's private secretary, personal assistant, two drivers and one of his bodyguards too were discharged with him, as their second test reports too came back negative. However, his cook and another bodyguard continue to be under treatment

Earlier, Maharashtra ministers Ashok Chavan (Congress) and Jitendra Awhad (NCP) had tested positive for the virus, and both recovered later.