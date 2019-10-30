Dhananjay Munde visits Mumbai hospital after complaining of stomach pain

Late on Wednesday, night media reports suggested that Dhananjay Munde was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after suffering severe pain in the kidney area.

His office handle tweeted that he had visited a hospital after suffering stomach pain. It added that ‘health was good’ and urged people not to believe rumours.

They wrote: “MLA Dhananjay Munde went to Bombay Hospital for a test as he was suffering from stomach pain. His health is fine and please don't believe in any rumours.”

Earlier, in the Maharashtra election, he had trounced his cousin Pankaja Munde in Parli Assembly seat.