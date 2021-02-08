DG Civil Defence Rashmi Shukla appointed as ADG of CRPF

Director-General of Civil Defence Rashmi Shukla has been appointed as the Additional Director-General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) wrote a letter to the Chief Secretary of the Maharashtra government and asked to relieve Shukla immediately "to enable her to take up her assignments at the Centre".

"Smt. Rashmi Shukla, IPS (MH:88) has been appointed as Additional Director General (Level-15 of pay matrix) in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on deputation basis from the date of joining the post and upto 30.06.2024 i.e, date of her superannuation or till further orders whichever is earlier," read the letter.

"The State Government is requested to relieve Smt. Rashmi Shukla, IPS (MH:88) immediately to enable her to take up her assignments at the Centre," it added.