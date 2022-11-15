Devendra Fadnavis: 'State government likely to give relaxation in height for tribals for police recruitment'

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with dignitaries on Adivasi Gavrav Divas at Palghar. |

Palghar: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that the government will soon start a medical college and a district hospital in Palghar and is considering giving a relaxation in the height criteria for tribals during police recruitment.

Fadnavis was present as the chief guest on the occasion of Adivasi Gavrav Divas, organised by Janjagruti Vikas Manch, Jawhar, on November 15 at Jawhar. Dr Sandip Dhurve, Guardian Minister of Palghar Ravindra Chavhan, President of the State Level Tribal Area Review Committee, Vivek Pandit, and MP Rajendra Gavit, in addition to the deputy chief minister, MLA, and president of Gond Janjati Mahasangh-Maharashtra, were invited as guests of honor.

This event was held on the eve of the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas 2022, which is also the 137th birth anniversary of Adivasi freedom fighter and inspirational Adivasi leader Bhagwan Birsa Munda.

assured to set up a tribal commission

Fadnavis also assured to set up a tribal commission after discussing it with the chief minister. He said that provisions will be made to aid the Adivasi students in obtaining their Ph.D.

The administration is working to overcome the malnutrition and establish connectivity with the farthest village to bring the Adivasis into the mainstream. He further stated that more hostels for Adivasi students will be started soon.

A special programme was organised at Jawhar to celebrate Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a national campaign to celebrate 75 years of independence, including a bike rally, cultural processions, tarpa dance, and other cultural events on this occasion.

Meritorious personalities who have worked to retain and uplift Adivasi culture were honoured by Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries.