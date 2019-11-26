Devendra Fadnavis records one of the shortest stints as CM

Devendra Fadnavis resigned from the post of Chief Minister on Tuesday, November 26. A post which he held for 3 days and 8 hours. With this, Fadnavis became one of the Chief Ministers with the one of the shortest stints.

Fadnaivs took oath on November 23 at 8 AM in the morning after some constitutional skulduggery in the wee hours along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar.

But, it is the Congress leader Jagdambika Pal who has the shortest stint at the top post. In 1998 the SC had ordered a composite floor test in Uttar Pradesh when governor Romesh Bhandari had sacked Kalyan Singh as chief minister and Congress leader Jagdambika Pal was appointed his successor. Kalyan Singh challenged in the Supreme Court. In a trial of strength conducted under the supervision of the apex court, Pal could not prove his majority and Singh became the CM again. He lasted from Feb 21 to Feb 23 in 1998.