Devendra Fadnavis on IFSC issue, says some people have a selective memory when they want to blame PM Modi

He went on to say those who are speaking about it now were in power from 2007 to 2014 and did nothing for Mumbai IFSC. "The headquarters is announced at Gandhinagar because as of now it is the only functional IFSC. Those who are beating the chest now were in power from 2007 to 2014 & did nothing for Mumbai IFSC and that void was captured by the then CM Hon Narendra Modiji," Fadnavis tweeted.

He further said Mumbai has a natural IFSC ecosystem and it can still become IFSC if Maharashtra Government desires.

The IFSC Authority is a unified agency to regulate all financial services in international financial services centres in the country and was notified earlier this week. It will be located at the Gujarat International Finance Tech City in Gandhinagar.