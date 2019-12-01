Devendra Fadnavis named Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP legislature party leader Devendra Fadnavis was on Sunday named Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly. Speaker Nana Patole made the announcement in the House.
Patole said that the BJP is being accorded the status of opposition party in the Assembly and Fadnavis would be the new Leader of Opposition. CM Uddhav Thackeray and some ministers greeted Fadnavis, former CM, after Patole made the announcement.
