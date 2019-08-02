Devendra Fadnavis misleading people on drought-free Maharashtra promise: Congress

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Congress on Friday accused Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of misleading the people by promising to make the state drought-free if the BJP is voted to power again. Addressing a press conference here, state Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said Fadnavis had earlier promised to make 5,000 villages drought-free every year.

"In 2017, he promised to make the state drought-free in two years. He had announced last year, too, that he would make the state drought-free," he said. Last year, even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said in Shirdi that 16,000 villages in the state have become drought-free, Sawant said. Speaking at Mozari in Amravati district during the 'Maha Janadesh Yatra', Fadnavis had said on Thursday that he was confident of getting a fresh mandate from the people and assured that he would devote his next term as the chief minister to make the state drought-free.

Sawant wondered why Fadnavis was misleading the people by saying he would make the state drought-free if voted to power again. "This is nothing but misleading the people," he said. Sawant also criticised the state government's decision of blocking the GST refund of industrial establishments violating the rule of 80 per cent jobs for locals.

"As per the data provided, industrial units are providing 84 per cent jobs in supervisory and managerial positions and 90 per cent in other labour to locals. If this is a fact, why is the government planning an Act on lines of Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh and also revising the existing Government Resolution (GR)," he said.