Devendra Fadnavis meets RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das, requests easing of norms for funding by SCB/DCCBs under self-redevelopment scheme

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar met RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to urge lifting of curbs put on state and district central cooperative banks on Thursday.

Fadnavis requested Governer Das to ensure that finance provided for self redevelopment schemes is kept out of the purview of commercial real estate.

In a letter to the Governor, the former CM addressed the issues real estate sector and the residents are facing right now and wrote, "More often than not the developer mismanages the work of redevelopment and hence cannot complete the project on time. Most of the times the residents of the societies under redevelopment face harrowing times due to the delay in redevelopment work and also the fact that the developer doesn't pay them the rent amounts on time. The discomfort the residents face due to all these factors and also the hesitation in relocating to some other structure for the time being makes them the reluctant participants of any redevelopment project and they continue to live in these dilapidated buildings risking their own lives and welfare of their loved ones."

He added that there are almost 5,800 redevelopment projects in Mumbai which have been lying in some degree of incompleteness and the residents of such housing societies, a lot of whom are senior citizens, have been rendered homeless in-spite of having owned one themselves.

Check the full letter here: