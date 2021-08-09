Devendra Fadnavis meets Nirmala Sitharaman, requests early disbursement of insurance amount for those who suffered damages due to floods in Maharashtra

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the national capital and requested an early disbursement of insurance amount for those who suffered damages due to floods in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly wrote: "Met Hon Union Minister @nsitharaman ji in New Delhi to request the early disbursement of insurance amount for those who suffered huge damages due to #MaharashtraFloods in parts of Konkan & Western Maharashtra so that they can get immediate relief & timely assistance."

Fadnavis thanked the Union Finance Minister "for the historic decision of securing deposit of account holders upto ₹5 lakh in case any bank is placed under moratorium". "We’re very happy that bill to this effect too was passed in Parliament. This will greatly help small depositors’ community," he said in a tweet.