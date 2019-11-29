Devendra Fadnavis has a dig at CMP

"We have sought details to finalise the assistance to farmers. We want to give them major assistance and not just sops," the chief minister said.

In his first reaction, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has criticised the Common Minimum programme of the MVA for excluding Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra from its ambit.

Thackeray countered this by demanding: "Does this cabinet not represent the entire state? When Fadanvis was the Chief Minister, what did he do for these regions?"

The media tried to corner Thackeray for his pledge to secularism. But Chhagan Bhujbal came to his rescue. After the press conference, Uddhav personally thanked him.