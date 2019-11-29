Devendra Fadnavis has a dig at CMP

Mumbai: After the swearing in, Uddhav Thackeray chaired the first cabinet meeting and devoted its first decision to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The Thackeray government has approved Rs.20 crore for development of Raigad fort.
"We will make Maharashtra the number one state," Thackeray announced after the cabinet meeting at Sahyadri Guest House. It was expected that the Cabinet will take a decision on farm loan waiver. But wiser sense prevailed and the decision was postponed for two days.
"We have sought details to finalise the assistance to farmers. We want to give them major assistance and not just sops," the chief minister said.
In his first reaction, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has criticised the Common Minimum programme of the MVA for excluding Vidarbha, Marathwada and north Maharashtra from its ambit.
Thackeray countered this by demanding: "Does this cabinet not represent the entire state? When Fadanvis was the Chief Minister, what did he do for these regions?"
The media tried to corner Thackeray for his pledge to secularism. But Chhagan Bhujbal came to his rescue. After the press conference, Uddhav personally thanked him.
