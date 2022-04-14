Devendra Fadnavis accuses Sharad Pawar & NCP of playing appeasement politics

Fadnavis accuses Pawar & NCP of playing appeasement politics

Pawar was the first person to use the term "Hindu terror"

After the serial Mumbai blasts in 1993 instead of law and order, appeasement was Pawar’s first priority

Pawar’s criticism on 'The Kashmir Files' was in line with his appeasement politics and polarising the society on communal basis

Criticises Pawar for going against the wishes and values of Dr BR Ambedkar

Mumbai: Amid chorus for ban on loudspeaker at the time of Azaan and chanting of Hanuman Chalisa, the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) on Thursday strongly criticised former union minister Sharad Pawar and his party-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for actively playing the appeasement politics. Fadnavis released 14 tweets targeting Pawar and it coincided with the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Fadnavis lashed out at Pawar on a number of issues including scrapping of Article 370, 1993 serial Mumbai blasts, The Kashmir Files, NCP’s support to Ishrat Jahan and the home ministry held by NCP few years ago went soft on Raza Academy.

Fadnavis alleged that Pawar was the first person to use the term "Hindu terror". ‘’What happened when Mumbai cried? On March 12,1993, when Mumbai was shaken with 12 bomb blasts, @PawarSpeaks ji invented a 13th blast in a Muslim area. Instead of law and order, appeasement was his first priority,’’ he noted.

On raging controversy over 'The Kashmir Files' after Pawar criticised the movie which depicts exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley, Fadnavis claimed Pawar’s criticism was totally in line with the NCP's decades-old track record of appeasement policy and politics and polarising the society on communal basis. ‘’The Kashmir Files movie is not against any religion but it is against those who chose to look the other way when people were suffering, because they felt that it suits their political agenda of appeasement, thereby achieving a communal divide. Such acts and approach of disturbing the harmony of the society cannot be accepted in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkari ji’s India,'' he noted.

Fadnavis asserted that Pawar’s statements were totally in line with NCP’s decades-old track record of appeasement policy and politics and polarising the society on communal basis.

Fadnavis tagged the links of various news reports to substantiate his accusations against Pawar and the NCP. He posted media reports quoting Pawar saying that Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (arrested by the ED last month in a money laundering case) was being linked to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim because he was a Muslim.

Another report quoted Pawar as saying that Ishrat Jahan was innocent. Ishrat Jahan was killed along with three others in an alleged fake encounter in 2004 in Gujarat. The four were accused of being involved in a plot to assassinate the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi.

Fadnavis said that in 2012 when the Congress and NCP were in power in Maharashtra, the "shameful" Azad Maidan violence happened in the heart of Mumbai. The Amar Jawan Jyoti memorial was desecrated. But the NCP, which held the home department, was soft on Raza Academy and changed the Mumbai police commissioner instead, he alleged.

Fadnavis said, "The NCP has grand plans on bringing a Muslim quota in Maharashtra even though our Constitution does not provide such a provision. Shameful how vote bank politics prevail over Constitutional values!"

Fadnavis accused Pawar of going against the wishes and values of the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. ‘’On one hand, we are celebrating the birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar ji, who was against the inclusion of Article 370 granting special status to J&K. But look what is being said going against the wishes and values of Dr Ambedkarji,’’ he said. The Centre had revoked Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Published on: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 08:33 PM IST