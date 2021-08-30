e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 12:08 AM IST

Development of salt pan lands exists only on paper

Tussle between the Centre and the state over the ownership of these lands has landed many a project in a limbo
Sweety Adimulam
Advertisement

The wait for a master plan for development of the salt pan lands in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) will not end anytime soon. The reason being, the MMRDA, who was to develop these lands back in 2004, had floated a tender in July this year for the appointment of a consultant for the master plan. The July deadline was extended to August, which has also been further extended to September 6.

The MMRDA says that the appointment of a consultant will be for the preparation of the master plan but in the past when the MMRDA had invited bids for similar tenders, the process was stalled due to litigation and disagreements over the land-sharing formula between the state and the Centre.

For instance, the proposed car shed for Mumbai’s only underground Metro Line 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) at the Kanjurmarg salt pan land is stuck due to the Centre’s objection. The MMRDA had surveyed and studied the salt pans to check the feasibility of building affordable housing projects. The report was submitted to the Fadnavis government. However, no decision was taken at that time.

In Mumbai, salt pan lands are located in at Wadala, Turbhe, Kanjurmarg, Bhandup, Nahur, Mulund, and on the stretch from Malvani in Malad to Dahisar. The extended suburbs such as Mira-Bhayandar and Virar also have salt pan lands.

The state government is itself keen on unlocking these plots. Provisions for the same were also made in the Development Plan 2034. The DP had reportedly earmarked 321 acres (130 hectares) of salt pan lands to be used for affordable housing. However, until the controversy between state and Centre is not settled the development cannot take place, a senior official from the Mantralya said.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: 17 yrs on, MMRDA fails to develop salt pan land

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 12:08 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal