Devastated by cancer diagnosis, teen jumps to death from Goregaon highrise

Mumbai: A 19-year-old collegian, who had come to the city of dreams to pursue further studies, jumped to death from the 27th floor of a Goregaon high-rise on Saturday, on learning that she had been diagnosed with cancer. Police said they had recovered a suicide note sent to her father and brother from her mobile phone. She was rushed to the hospital, but was declared dead, said police. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered at Dindoshi police station and the post-mortem report is awaited.

According to police, the teen had come to Mumbai from Indore and along with with three other girls from the same college, was a paying guest at an upscale Goregaon (E) high-rise. The teens were preparing for their exams and would study together, said police. A few days ago, the girl's health deteriorated and she underwent a series of medical tests. On Saturday, she received the test reports, which diagnosed her with cancer. Shattered, the teen reportedly texted her father and brother, saying she was thankful for whatever they had done for her happiness but she did not want to be bedridden and die a painful death. Thanking them, she apologised for the step she was taking, after which she is suspected to have jumped from the 27th floor of the building, police said.

As soon as police learnt about the incident, they rushed to the spot and took her to the hospital, where she was declared dead before arrival. Police have sent her body to the civic-run Siddharth Hospital for post-mortem. Her family has been informed and they are on their way to the city, said police sources.

The teen's friends and roommates will be questioned in connection to the incident. Meanwhile, police have sent the teen's mobile phone to the Kalina Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) for analysis.