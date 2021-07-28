'Detailed order will be issued soon': Minister Varsha Gaikwad after Maharashtra govt announces slashing of school fees by 15%

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday evening said she is happy to inform that the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led state cabinet has decided to cut 15 per cent school fees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. She thanked her department following this up consistently and her cabinet colleagues for their support. She added that a detailed order with modalities will be issued soon.

Taking to Twitter, Gaikwad wrote: "I am happy to inform that the cabinet has today decided to cut 15% school fees in the wake of the pandemic. My department was following this up consistently. I thank my cabinet colleagues for their support." "A detailed order with modalities will be issued soon," she added.