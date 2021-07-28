'Detailed order will be issued soon': Minister Varsha Gaikwad after Maharashtra govt announces slashing of school fees by 15%

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Wednesday evening said she is happy to inform that the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led state cabinet has decided to cut 15 per cent school fees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. She thanked her department following this up consistently and her cabinet colleagues for their support. She added that a detailed order with modalities will be issued soon.
This decision was taken on the lines of the Rajasthan government, news agency PTI quoted Gaikwad as saying.
This comes after parents' bodies have been demanding some relief from the state government in terms of slashing school fees in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.
Schools continue to remain closed in Maharashtra due to the pandemic and amid fear of the impending third coronavirus wave.
"Schools affiliated to various education boards, including the Maharashtra board, have informed the state government earlier that they will abide by rules regarding the slashing of fees. The government order will cover various issues and intricacies to avoid any confusion among the parents and school management," the minister added.
(With PTI inputs)
