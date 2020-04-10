Detailed inquiry will be done regarding Wadhawan family's Mahabaleshwar fiasco, says Nawab Malik

He also said that Amitabh Gupta has been sent on a long leave due to pending inquiry. "IPS and IAS officers come under the ambit of PMO. If the Central government wishes to take action against Amitabh Gupta, they are free to do so," the NCP leader added.

In the meanwhile, Manoj Saunik, additional chief secretary (finance), will conduct an inquiry into Amitabh Gupta’s letter granting permission to Wadhawan family for a journey to Mahabaleshwar.

On Friday, an offence has been registered against DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan and 21 others, including their family members, for travelling to a hill station in violation of prohibitory orders during the coronavirus-enforced lockdown.

Wadhawan family members along with others were detained by civic officials on Thursday from their Diwan Villa farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar, a popular hill station located more than 300km from Mumbai. Though lockdown is in force, all the 23 persons had travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening in their cars.

Maharashtra Special Principal Secretary in the Home Ministry Amitabh Gupta, who allegedly gave travel permission to the Wadhawan family from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar amid the COVID-19 lockdown, has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect until completion of a probe in the matter.