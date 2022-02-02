Despite protests, Maharashtra govt to go ahead with implementation of policy allowing wine in supermarkets and walk-in shops

Notwithstanding criticism from BJP and a couple of other organizations and leaders, the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government has decided to implement the policy allowing sale of wine in the supermarkets and walk-in shops across Maharashtra. NCP Minister Nawab Malik on Wednesday after the state cabinet meeting said, ‘’The cabinet finalized the minutes with regard to the last week’s decision allowing sale of wine in supermarket stalls.’’

A senior Excise Department Officer told the Free Press Journal, ‘’With today’s decision the Excise Department will formulate the procedure for issuing the E4 licenses. Thereafter, the district collector will grant the license. The licenses will be granted after the applicant fulfills various conditions laid down by the government including the shop area, distance norms.’’

Malik slammed BJP for targeting the MVA government on its wine policy and rejected the latter's claim that Maharashtra is a state of drunkards. ‘’BJP has a large number of dunkards, their leaders have wine and hard liquor producing factories and shops. Some of the BJP’s former central ministers own bars. If BJP is opposing wine and hard liquor then their leaders should surrender their licenses. BJP workers should take oath that they will not drink wine and hard liquor,’’ he said.

Malik referred to BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya’s statement that liquor is medicine & drink it in small quantities. ‘’Madhya Pradesh is no more Madhya Pradesh but it has now turned into ‘’madyapradesh’’ where the permission has been granted for home bars,’’ he said.

He taunted that state BJP leaders should seek guidance from Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Chauhan and later speak on Maharashtra’s policy.

The state cabinet’s decision came hours after NCP Chief Sharad Pawar had said that the sale of wine in supermarkets was not a matter of concern. “If the state cabinet decides to withdraw its decision amid outrage and protests I will not feel bad about it. It will not lead to any controversy,’’ he added.

Pawar said the sale of wine in shops is very less compared to sales of Indian and foreign-made liquors across the country. ‘’Nashik tops in the production of grapes at the national level. There are 18 wineries in Nashik district that produce wines. The government has allowed the sale of wine in supermarkets. Farmers get income from wineries. There is a need to understand the difference between wine and hard liquor,’’ he noted.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 07:37 PM IST