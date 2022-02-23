Despite poor response, MBMC goes soft on major defaulters

Staring at empty coffers, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has fast tracked its process of recovering property taxes from the common man by disconnecting water lines of housing societies for unpaid bills by a few members.

However, when it comes to initiating similar action against the rich and influential defaulters, the administration has completely different yardsticks. This is evident by the fact that despite a poor response to the much-hyped amnesty scheme, the tax department is yet to take any stern action against major tax defaulters – mostly builders and owners of commercial establishments. These defaulters have saddled the civic body with crores of arrears over the past couple of years and are easily getting away by using their influence or bribing the lower rung recovery personnel.

Just 14,431 people have availed of the amnesty by contributing Rs 10.32 crore while availing a discount of around Rs 1.95 crore till February 21.

“The property tax collection currently stands at Rs 127 crore and we expect to mop another Rs 60 crore-plus by March 31. All major tax defaulters are on our radar. We have issued show cause notices to our personnel for not achieving the assigned target given to them,” said deputy civic chief Sanjay Shinde.

While a section of major chronic defaulters brazenly cock-a-snook the MBMC, some use this initiative as an opportunity to default on tax and then pay it at their convenience with less penalty, sources said.

Apart from deploying musical bands to shame defaulters and attached properties, the MBMC plans to publish names of major defaulters, officials said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 09:29 AM IST