Despite pandemic, no dearth of MOUs in Maharashtra; envisage investment worth Rs 16,100 cr

Mumbai: Notwithstanding the rise in coronavirus cases, it is business as usual in Maharashtra. Despite the raging pandemic, the Maharashtra Government has attracted investments worth Rs 16,100 crore in information technology, I-T enabled services, automobile, oil and petroleum, chemicals, logistics and food processing. The signing of memorandum of understanding will take place on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who will participate through video conferencing.
Great Wall Motors Company from China, which is expected to take over the General Motors production facility at Chakan, Talegaon, has proposed an investment of Rs 4,000 crore in passenger cars. API Motors, in a joint venture with another Chinese automobile company, Foton Motor, is expected to invest Rs 1,500 crore in a e-mobility venture.
United Phosphorus will invest Rs 5,000 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in the Raigad district while ExxonMobil has a plan to invest Rs 1,000 crore for the establishment of blending and related facilities at Patalganga in Raigad district.
The State Industries Department Officer told the FPJ, "Investors have responded positively. Envisage investment worth Rs 16,100 cr. The state government and Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation have already announced a slew of initiatives to attract investments, especially from China, US, UK, Germany, Taiwan and South Korea. MIDC has announced plug and play policy, wherein about 40,000-acre land has been earmarked. The investors will be given land on lease rental. They can start their units within three months after MIDC constructs a shed for them, while in another case investors can set up a factory on the land allocated on rental basis." He informed that MIDC will put in place physical infrastructure, so that companies can set up their shop and start production at the earliest.
Industry Minister Subhas Desai has announced the establishment of a Labour Bureau where the local candidates will be selected and trained so that they can get jobs in the upcoming industrial units. Meanwhile, the MIDC will sign an MoU with the Geneva-based World Association of Investment Promotion Agency and US India Strategic Partnership Forum to bring in new investments in the state.
