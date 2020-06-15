Despite pandemic, no dearth of MOUs in Maharashtra; envisage investment worth Rs 16,100 cr

Mumbai: Notwithstanding the rise in coronavirus cases, it is business as usual in Maharashtra. Despite the raging pandemic, the Maharashtra Government has attracted investments worth Rs 16,100 crore in information technology, I-T enabled services, automobile, oil and petroleum, chemicals, logistics and food processing. The signing of memorandum of understanding will take place on Monday in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who will participate through video conferencing.

Great Wall Motors Company from China, which is expected to take over the General Motors production facility at Chakan, Talegaon, has proposed an investment of Rs 4,000 crore in passenger cars. API Motors, in a joint venture with another Chinese automobile company, Foton Motor, is expected to invest Rs 1,500 crore in a e-mobility venture.

United Phosphorus will invest Rs 5,000 crore to set up a manufacturing facility in the Raigad district while ExxonMobil has a plan to invest Rs 1,000 crore for the establishment of blending and related facilities at Patalganga in Raigad district.