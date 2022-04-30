Despite Balasaheb's idea, Shiv Sena ignored memorial at Shivaji Park: Nitesh Rane

Drawing attention to the negligence of the memorial built at Shivaji Park to honour 109 martyrs of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement, BJP MLA Nitesh Rane criticised Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He reminded Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the memorial was the idea of late Sena supremo Bal Thackeray and alleged that it has been ignored for 12 years “deliberately”.





Rane has written a letter to Uddhav Thackeray ahead of May 1, which is celebrated as Maharashtra Day. “I am surprised that the memorial is not open to the public ahead of Maharashtra day. There is no decoration or repair. A proposal regarding lighting the memorial has been pending before the Standing Committee for six months. And the space of the memorial is used for parking and meetings,” the BJP leader said.





Rane questioned Uddhav Thackeray if he would want to convert the property to private. “Keeping aside Balasaheb Thackeray’s wish about the memorial, you have reserved one floor for your photography section. Would you want to make it a private property of the Thackeray family? Marathi sentiments are hurt by this. You have ensured that the memorial is forgotten at all levels,” he added.

The BJP MLA said that despite Aditya Thackeray being the Tourism Minister, the memorial was not listed on Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation’s list. “It shows that your intention about the memorial is different. At least ahead of Maharashtra day, put some effort and open up the memorial for the public, include it in the Tourism Corporation’s list and decorate it with lighting so that the public would not doubt your purpose,” Rane said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 12:17 PM IST