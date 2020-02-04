Desperate to prevent financial crisis, slew of measures will boost revenue

With BMC’s revenue and expenses mounting, the country’s richest civic body is looking at ways to increase its sources of income. As part of its budget document on Tuesday, the civic chief Praveen Pardeshi has listed a slew of measures to limit its expenditure and asked departments to chalk out ways to increase revenue.

This is not the first time that the civic body had raised a SOS over its dipping revenue. Municipal commissioner Praveen Pardeshi had issued a circular in September last year, which stated: “The expenditure of the BMC is increasing and revenue is falling. If this continues, the civic body will soon be in a financial crisis. There should be no new recruitment in the BMC department. More and more information technology should be used to reduce manpower. Every department should find a way of increasing revenue. The posts that are not required should not be filled.”

Putting the onus of its falling revenue on government policies, on Tuesday the civic body openly declared that its revenue has declined due to “decision and forces beyond the control of BMC”.

The overall budget estimates of revenue income for the year 2019-20 was Rs. 24983.82 crores, however, for fiscal 2020-21 the civic +9has proposed a budget estimate of Rs. 28448.30 crore for revenue income which is more than 13.87 % increase in comparison to 2019-20 estimates.

The abolition of octroi and slump in real estate has impacted the BMC’s revenue big time. Also, a dip in property tax collection due to slowdown in real estate has impacted BMC’s fortune.