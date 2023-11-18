'Desperate Attempt To Catch Public Eye': Manisha Kayande Attacks Aaditya Thackeray For ‘Inaugurating’ Delisle Bridge

Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray has not even opened his office in his constituency and is trying to grab the media attention by superficial measures like throwing open an unfinished public bridge, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) spokesperson Dr Manisha Kayande said here on Saturday.

She also advised Thackeray that he shouldn't do such stunts as people know it well that it was due to his adamant stand that the Metro work in Mumbai couldn't progress and the people of Mumbai have to bear additional burden of ₹10,000 crore.

Kayande launches an attack on Thackeray

"MLA Thackeray tried to throw open a half-finished bridge just because it falls in his constituency. However, he hasn't even opened his office in the constituency to keep contact with his voters. This exposes the hollowness of his claims that he is doing this for the people and underlines his frustration," Dr Kayande said while launching an attack on Aaditya Thackeray against whom a case has been filed for forcibly throwing open the bridge.

She also blamed Thackeray for interfering in the BMC work while he was the environment minister and stated that several works were delayed due to his interference.

"Karnak bridge at Masjid, Hankok bridge at Sandhurst Rd, Gokhale bridge at Andheri, Farere bridge at Charni Road, Raey Road bridge, Gahtkopar bridge, Matunga bridge, Chinchpokli bridge and Mahalakshmi bridge are some of the examples of the work delayed due to his interference in BMC," Dr kayande said and asked whether Thackeray wanted to put people's lives in danger by throwing open an unfinished bridge?