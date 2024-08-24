'Desilt 2 Sanjay Gandhi National Park's Lakes To Resolve City's Water Woes,' Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Mumbai: Union Minister For Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday called for desilting the two freshwater lakes inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) to augment the drinking water supply for Mumbaikars.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Visit Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Visiting the lush green SGNP on Friday morning along with forest officials, Goyal, 60, who is also Mumbai North MP, held discussions on a series of measures with the park authorities.

आज अपने मुंबई प्रवास के दौरान प्रातःकालीन पदयात्रा पर संजय गांधी पार्क आना हुआ जहां प्रकृति संरक्षण को समर्पित प्रधानमंत्री @NarendraModi जी की प्रेरणा से वृक्षारोपण का सौभाग्य मिला।



यहां आने पर Tulsi और Vihar lake का अवलोकन भी किया। मुंबई में जल समस्या से निपटने के लिए विभिन्न… pic.twitter.com/15eczf01FG — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 23, 2024

#WATCH | Mumbai: Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "...We discussed in detail the future development of this entire area...Mumbai has been facing water problems for years. There is Tulsi Lake, Vihar Lake. I told the officials that the BMC and Forest Department officials should… pic.twitter.com/Zwab9Ck51W — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2024

“The problem of drinking water has been plaguing Mumbai for many years. There are the Tulsi and Vihar lakes inside the SGNP, which satisfy substantial drinking water requirements of the city. We need to augment their carrying capacity,” said Goyal.

Direction Given By The Union Minister To The Forest Department & BMC Officials

He directed the forest department and the BMC officials to jointly analyse how desilting of the two lakes can be done to solve the water woes of Mumbaikars on a long-term basis. Additionally, the minister said that a large amount of rainwater flows out of the SGNP, which goes to waste. For this, Goyal suggested the need to create 'amrut sarovars' inside the park which can retain the excess water.

Union Minister Discusses Ways & Means For The Development Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

He also discussed ways and means for the development of SGNP with more tourist-oriented projects and attractions. Among these is to restart the popular 'Van Rani' (jungle queen) toy train. Other big draws are the lion tiger safaris, around four dozen leopards roaming inside the SGNP, and species of plants and vegetation.