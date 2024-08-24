 'Desilt 2 Sanjay Gandhi National Park's Lakes To Resolve City's Water Woes,' Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbai'Desilt 2 Sanjay Gandhi National Park's Lakes To Resolve City's Water Woes,' Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

'Desilt 2 Sanjay Gandhi National Park's Lakes To Resolve City's Water Woes,' Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

Visiting the lush green SGNP on Friday morning along with forest officials, Goyal, 60, who is also Mumbai North MP, held discussions on a series of measures with the park authorities.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, August 24, 2024, 10:44 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai: Union Minister For Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Friday called for desilting the two freshwater lakes inside the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) to augment the drinking water supply for Mumbaikars.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal Visit Sanjay Gandhi National Park

Visiting the lush green SGNP on Friday morning along with forest officials, Goyal, 60, who is also Mumbai North MP, held discussions on a series of measures with the park authorities.

“The problem of drinking water has been plaguing Mumbai for many years. There are the Tulsi and Vihar lakes inside the SGNP, which satisfy substantial drinking water requirements of the city. We need to augment their carrying capacity,” said Goyal.

FPJ Shorts
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Declared; Check Details Here
NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 1 Seat Allotment Declared; Check Details Here
GATE 2025 Registration To Now Begin From August 28; Check Full Schedule Here
GATE 2025 Registration To Now Begin From August 28; Check Full Schedule Here
Nikkei & Kospi Trade Flat: Asian Markets Shows Little To No Reaction On Jerome Powell's Address At Economic Symposium
Nikkei & Kospi Trade Flat: Asian Markets Shows Little To No Reaction On Jerome Powell's Address At Economic Symposium
IGNOU TEE 2024 Results Declared; Check Key Details Here
IGNOU TEE 2024 Results Declared; Check Key Details Here

Direction Given By The Union Minister To The Forest Department & BMC Officials

He directed the forest department and the BMC officials to jointly analyse how desilting of the two lakes can be done to solve the water woes of Mumbaikars on a long-term basis. Additionally, the minister said that a large amount of rainwater flows out of the SGNP, which goes to waste. For this, Goyal suggested the need to create 'amrut sarovars' inside the park which can retain the excess water.

Read Also
'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign Sees Union Minister Piyush Goyal Inaugurating Mumbai's Vedic Park and...
article-image

Union Minister Discusses Ways & Means For The Development Of Sanjay Gandhi National Park

He also discussed ways and means for the development of SGNP with more tourist-oriented projects and attractions. Among these is to restart the popular 'Van Rani' (jungle queen) toy train. Other big draws are the lion tiger safaris, around four dozen leopards roaming inside the SGNP, and species of plants and vegetation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Desilt 2 Sanjay Gandhi National Park's Lakes To Resolve City's Water Woes,' Says Union Minister...

'Desilt 2 Sanjay Gandhi National Park's Lakes To Resolve City's Water Woes,' Says Union Minister...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: SIT Files FIR Against School For Failing To Report Sexual Abuse Of...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: SIT Files FIR Against School For Failing To Report Sexual Abuse Of...

MVA To Hold Peaceful Protests Today After Bombay HC Dismisses Maharashtra Bandh Plea; Uddhav At Sena...

MVA To Hold Peaceful Protests Today After Bombay HC Dismisses Maharashtra Bandh Plea; Uddhav At Sena...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For City, Thane & Palghar; Heavy Rains Anticipated...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For City, Thane & Palghar; Heavy Rains Anticipated...

Bombay HC Directs State Govt To Create Email And Social Media Channels For Reporting Manual...

Bombay HC Directs State Govt To Create Email And Social Media Channels For Reporting Manual...