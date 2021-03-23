Deshmukh was not in isolation during home quarantine period, alleges Devendra Fadnavis

Amidst the ongoing war of words between opposition and Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, over his February timeline, Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that Deshmukh was in home quarantine from February 15-27 but met officers, wasn't in isolation.

"As per police records of VIP movement, Anil Deshmukh went to Sahyadri Guest House on February 17 and Mantralaya on February 24. He was in home quarantine from February 15-27 but met officers, wasn't in isolation. I feel Pawar Sahab wasn't briefed properly yesterday," Fadnanvis was quoted by ANI.

NCP chief had briefed media yesterday and said that Deshmukh was in home quarantine in Nagpur during the relevant dates mentioned in the letter by former Mumbai Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh.

The BJP leader further announced that he would be meeting the Union Home Secretary to provide full details of the 'letter-bomb' and related issues and request a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as very big names are involved.

Fadnavis' statements came in the wake of the raging political controversy over Singh's 'letter-bomb' accusing Deshmukh of making alleged Rs 100-crore 'collection' demands from an arrested-suspended Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze from Mumbai bars, eateries and hookah joints.

Earlier in the day, responding to "false reports that are doing rounds in media", Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Tuesday clarified that he got discharged on February 15 and on the same day he came to Mumbai via private plane.

This clarification by Deshmukh came after several people posted an air travel document that had details of the flight taken by Deshmukh to travel to Mumbai. He also said an attempt is being made to mislead people by disseminating wrong information about him.

(With inputs from ANI)