Derailment near Mahim station; Harbour line services hit for 2 hours

Mumbai: Commuters found themselves in distress as Harbour line suburban services were suspended after the coach of a Bandra-bound local derailed near Mahim station on the Harbour line at 11.30am on Wednesday. However, no one was injured.

The third coach from the Bandra-end was derailed and authorities scrambled to re-rail the coach and restore services. “The coach of a Bandra-bound local from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) derailed in WR jurisdiction while approaching Mahim station,” said a Central Railway (CR) official.

As a result of the derailment, commuters on the train had to walk to the next station -- King's Circle. “The train was running fine but suddenly, there was a jerk and the train stopped. Later, we found out it had been derailed. Luckily, no one was injured. A team of railway officials came to the spot and helped commuters alight from the coach. We were allowed to travel by Western and Main line,” said one of the commuters.

Railway officials said a senior administrative grade (SAG)-level enquiry has been ordered into the incident by the general manager (GM) of Western Railway (WR).

According to a WR public relations officer, the train was cleared from the tracks around 1.30pm and sent to the Kandivli carshed for repair. “During this period, commuters were allowed to travel on the main line. Around 2pm, services were restored,” said an official.

The chief public relations officer, CR, Shivaji Sutar, said they will also conduct an enquiry, as Harbour line comes under CR jurisdiction. The first train for Bandra on the Harbour line departed at 3.32pm. “Suburban services between CSMT and Panvel were operational. While services were being restored, 12 trains were cancelled. However, as it was a public holiday, trains were running on a Sunday schedule,” said Sutar.