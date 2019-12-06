Deputy CM in-waiting? ACB clean chit brings cheer for Ajit Pawar

As the saying goes in politics its all about timing. The clean chit by Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) to NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in the Vidarbha irrigation scam comes at a time when his induction in the state council of ministers led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is on the cards.

It was NCP chief Sharad Pawar's decision not to suggest his nephew's induction last week when Thackeray and six others were sworn in a glittering ceremony at Shivaji Park to avoid criticism from allies Shiv Sena and Congress and also from the opposition. NCP insiders believe that it was necessitated as Ajit Pawar had staged a rebellion against his uncle and the party to join hands with BJP but came back to the party fold in the absence of necessary support of legislators.