Deputy CM Fadnavis's Office Vandalised: 'Mentally Unstable' Woman Arrested And Later Granted Bail; Security Breach Investigation Underway

The mentally unstable woman vandalises Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis's office in Dadar | X

Mumbai: The police have identified the woman who attacked the office of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis. She is a resident of the Dadar West Shivaji Park area and is reportedly mentally unstable. On Thursday, she reached Fadnavis's office, located on the 6th floor of the Mantralaya, and began vandalizing the Deputy Chief Minister's nameplate and the premises. The Marine Drive police are investigating how she managed to enter the Mantralaya's secretariat gate.

An officer from the Marine Drive police station stated that the incident occurred after 6:30 PM on Thursday. During this time, the woman removed the nameplate, threw it on the floor, and then left. She is a resident of Dadar, Shivaji Park, and two FIRs and one NC have been registered against her in another case at the Shivaji Park police station, said DCP of Zone 5, Tejashwi Satpute. The police filed a report in court, and due to her mental instability, the court granted her bail. After her release, her brother took responsibility for her, but despite that, she has vandalized the premises of her residence several times and caused trouble for her neighbors.

An officer mentioned that the woman entered the ministry through the secretariat gate without a valid entry pass. Preliminary investigations revealed that while the police officer on duty at the secretariat gate was facing the other way, the woman managed to enter. This gate is typically used for exiting the Mantralaya staff and is meant for ministers' entry only. However, in the evening, the Mantralaya staff forgot to thumb out while leaving the office, which allowed her to assume the police staff at the gate would recognize her as part of the staff. Both the male and female police officers on duty at the gate thought she was returning and didn't suspect anything. This is how the woman managed to reach Devendra Fadnavis's office. As a result of this incident, the male and female police officers on duty at that time may face disciplinary action.

DCP Pravin Munde confirmed that the woman has been identified and an investigation is underway to determine how she managed to enter the Mantralaya. After this incident, the Marine Drive police visited the woman's residence in Shivaji Park this afternoon, but she did not open the door and locked herself inside her flat. The woman's father was active in the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) but has passed away. She has no parents and lives alone in the flat. There is also a case registered against her for allegedly assaulting her father. According to sources, the security officer deployed at the Mantralaya gate may face suspension over the incident.