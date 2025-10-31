Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Lauds Senior Citizen Mangala Patankar’s Bravery In Powai Hostage Incident

DyCM EKnath Shinde on left, Mangala Patankar on right | File/ ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday lauded the courage and alertness of Mangal Jagannath Patankar, a senior citizen who played a crucial role in saving 17 children during the shocking hostage drama that unfolded in Powai on Thursday.

Shinde Interacts with Patankar via Video Call

Shinde spoke to Patankar through a video call, inquired about her health, and praised her heroic act. During the interaction, he also spoke to one of the young girls who had been held hostage and consoled her for the trauma she endured.

Patankar’s Presence of Mind Averts Major Tragedy

In the tense incident on Thursday, the accused created panic in the area by taking several children hostage. Demonstrating remarkable presence of mind, Patankar immediately alerted the police and helped rescue all 17 children from the danger zone, effectively preventing what could have been a major tragedy.

“Because of Mangal Patankar’s bravery and quick thinking, many innocent lives were saved. Society remains safe because of such vigilant citizens,” said Deputy Chief Minister Shinde.

Read Also Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Know How Much Candidates Can Now Spend In Your City

Injured During the Rescue, Now Recovering

Patankar sustained minor injuries during the rescue operation and is currently under treatment at a hospital. In her video conversation with Shinde, she described the sequence of events and how she managed to alert authorities in time.

Her daughter-in-law also spoke to the Deputy Chief Minister and highlighted that it was Patankar’s alertness and swift action that enabled the authorities to rescue all 17 children safely from the terrifying situation.